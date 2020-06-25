Acholi leaders demand lift of lockdown in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Acholi have asked the government to lift the lockdown in Gulu.

Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the LCV Chairperson says that the district taskforce was shocked to receive a notification from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday that Gulu district was under lockdown because it is one of the high-risk districts to Covid-19 infections.

Mapenduzi says that he has written to Dr Ruth Jane Aceng, the Minister for Health seeking clarification over the lockdown and as well notifying her that Gulu was not among the high risk districts.

He explained that in her arguments both Minister Aceng and Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu said that Gulu was registering high numbers of community infections.

Gulu district only registered four community cases which among three were cured and only one was admitted at Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

The cases were also contacts of truck drivers which were from South Sudan and Elegu Township in Amuru district.

On Wednesday the Gulu district Covid-19 taskforce headed by Major Santos Okot Lapolo, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner blocked vehicles and motorcyclists from entering and exiting Gulu citing that the district was under lockdown.

However, he did not specify how long the lockdown would be enforced.

A Gateway Bus that was heading to Mbale district with 29 passengers was ordered by traffic officers at Layibi Round About in Layibi division to return to Gulu Main Bus Park after setting off at around 7:00 a.m.

Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP described the lockdown as unrealistic and demanded that it be lifted within two days.

Lilly Adong, the Woman MP Nwoya on Wednesday tabled the matter before parliament seeking that the lockdown also is lifted.

Joseph Odoch, the Manager Larem Bus Company in Gulu also accused the district leaders of not informing them on time but just stopped them from operating something which left hundreds of passengers and drivers stranded.

On Wednesday, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner Major Santos Okot Lapolo said that Gulu is among the eight districts that are under lockdown as announced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Monday evening while addressing the nation for being high risks districts to COVID-19.

URN