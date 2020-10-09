Acholi in the diaspora fundraise to support COVID-19 affected families

Acholi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Acholi well-wishers in the diaspora have started a fundraising drive to support families troubled by the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Northern Uganda.

The intervention follows a virtual meeting held in July between local leaders and the Acholi in the diaspora based in Scandinavian countries and their counterparts in the UK, German, Canada, and the United States of America.

Lucy Akella, the Chairperson of Diaspora Acholi in Uganda says they are targeting to comfort extremely vulnerable families who are enduring the negative impacts of COVID-19 lockdown measures. It remains unclear the number of families that will benefit from the initiative.

Akello who is also the Amuru District Woman MP explains that the 40-member group has so far raised seven Million Shillings to facilitate the procurement of basic needs like food, soap and salt, pending selection and verification of the beneficiaries.

Lucy explains that through their inland coordination office, they have also involved Civil Society Organizations like Action Aid, District Chairpersons of Gulu, Amuru, Nwoya, Pader, Omoro, Lamwo, Agago and Kitgum to do local resources mobilization.

Lilly Ayoo, an elderly woman in Pader District called for transparency and accountability from the initiators of the intervention to enable the assistance to reach out to the needy. Ayoo notes that the recently concluded government food relief distribution programme was selective.

The Gulu LCV Chairperson Martin Ojara Mapenduzi says with the COVID-19 pandemic, the population has an overwhelming demand for relief assistance because the recent food distributed by the government was just a drop in the ocean.

According to Michael Lakony, the Amuru LCV Chairperson, local leaders are overwhelmed by endless demands for relief aid. For instance, he cited Elegu Town Council where more than 3,000 families were recently displaced by flash floods and have never been supported.

A new World Food Programme-WFP Uganda country office report released on Wednesday indicates Gulu in Acholi sub-region is among worst-hit areas in the country by food insecurity due to effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

WFP anticipates that the situation is expected to remain the same even for other areas like Kasese and Jinja despite the lifting of the lockdown. In the aforementioned areas, the report reveals that one in three people struggle to find nutritious food every day.

********

URN