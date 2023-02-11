Accident claims three lives in Kikuube district

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people perished in a fatal accident along the Hoima-Kaiso-Tonya Road in Kikuube district.

The deceased persons whose particulars are yet to be established were travelling in a Fuso truck registration number UAZ 178Z travelling from Hoima city to Kaiso Landing Site. The accident occurred near Hohwa Trading Centre in Kabwoya sub-county on Friday night.

It is alleged that the driver lost control as he negotiated a sharp corner forcing the vehicle to swerve off the road and overturned severally killing the trio on the spot. James Kusiima, an eyewitness told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the driver was over speeding

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson says two of the deceased persons are Ugandans while the other is a Chinese national. Their bodies have been taken to Hoima city mortuary for a postmortem.

In February 2019, seven people were killed in a fatal accident along the Hoima-Kaiso-Tonya Road in Kikuube district. The seven were killed near Hohwa Trading Centre in Kabwoya Sub County when a tipper Registration number UAU 684C loaded with bricks and 16 people on board veered off the road and overturned.

URN