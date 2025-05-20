Access to safe water in Uganda remains an urgent challenge that needs action

OPINION | Lynn Nasirumbi | In Uganda today, the simple act of turning on a tap and expecting clean water remains a distant goal for many. According to UNICEF, nearly 38% of Ugandans still lack access to safe water. In rural and underserved communities, the situation is even more challenging, with women and children walking an average of three kilometres daily just to fetch water, often from unsafe sources.

This situation presents a significant public health concern. Waterborne diseases like cholera and dysentery continue to affect communities, particularly where clean water sources are scarce. A 2023 report from the Ministry of Water and Environment noted that 33% of rural households in Uganda depend on unprotected water sources. Clearly, access to clean water remains a critical issue requiring urgent attention.

The argument for treating clean water access as a non-negotiable right. Safe water is linked directly to lower child mortality rates, better education outcomes (especially for girls), and stronger local economies. Without it, communities cannot break free from cycles of poverty and disease. Water is not merely an input for survival; it is a building block for prosperity and equality.

The Ugandan government has made notable strides in improving water access in recent years. Through the Ministry of Water and Environment, various rural and urban water supply programs have been rolled out, including investments in gravity flow schemes and solar-powered water systems. Most recently, the government launched a new policy to expand piped water infrastructure, aiming to provide more reliable and accessible water services to both rural and peri-urban communities.

These are important steps forward, but to reach every household, implementation must be consistent, well-funded, and protected from delays or inequities in service delivery.

Complementing these public efforts, private sector initiatives have also played a role in extending access where gaps remain. For example, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has invested in constructing over 15 boreholes, providing clean water access to around 3,600 people (600 households) along the pipeline route. This initiative, which includes replacing ten project-affected water points and creating five new boreholes, is a welcome contribution to addressing water scarcity.

Such initiatives are positive and necessary. But they also highlight a deeper truth: corporate goodwill alone cannot be the foundation of a nation’s access to clean water. While private companies can play an important supporting role, lasting change depends on consistent public investment, robust government policies, and strong legal protections that recognise water as a universal right.

Uganda’s Constitution, under Article 39, recognises the right to a clean and healthy environment. Translating this right into practical access to clean water calls for robust implementation of policies and sustained support for water infrastructure projects.

Relying on voluntary efforts or sporadic corporate programs risks leaving access to clean water uneven and unpredictable. It places critical infrastructure at the mercy of private interests, rather than safeguarding it as a public good. Communities should not have to depend on whether a company chooses to donate a borehole. They should be able to count on safe water by right, not by favour.

Furthermore, regional cooperation is vital. Uganda’s water challenges are part of a larger East African reality where climate change, population growth, and industrial activities increasingly strain resources. Coordinated policies, cross-border resource management, and shared investment strategies are essential for long-term resilience.

While corporate initiatives and community efforts contribute meaningfully, the enduring solution lies in government-led action, informed policy, and active citizen engagement.

Ensuring clean water access must be viewed as a shared national priority, essential for the health and prosperity of all Ugandans.

At its core, the call to action is simple but urgent: access to clean water must be enshrined as a protected human right under the law, with mechanisms to ensure it is realised in practice, not just in principle.

Water should never be a privilege for a few; it should be a guarantee for all. Ensuring this right requires moving beyond goodwill to systemic action. Uganda, and every nation, owes it to its people to make clean water a foundation, not a favour.

The author is a Senior Public Relations Executive at brainchild Burson.