Absa Champions SME growth at BNI Uganda’s 4th East African Convention

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 430 business leaders from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritius, the UAE, Taiwan and India convened at Speke Resort Munyonyo for the 4th BNI Convention in Uganda. Held under the theme “Beyond Borders: A Legacy of Collaboration, Growth, and Impact,” the event aimed to showcase the transformative power of strategic networking for economic expansion.

A core message as the regional networking body marked its 10th anniversary was around Uganda’s growing role in regional and global trade given the 26% surge in merchandise exports to US$9.3 billion in the 12 months leading to March 2025. With Uganda’s exports on the rise, the convention served as a catalyst for deepening regional integration with cross-border trade partnerships as SMEs gained insights into market trends, digital tools, and financing options.

As a key partner, Absa Uganda utilised this regional platform to reaffirm its commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through its revamped Absa Business Club. In his remarks, the bank’s Retail and Business Banking Director, Moses Rutahigwa highlighted the bank’s dedication to supporting SMEs which contribute 90% to Uganda’s private sector and over 80% to GDP.

“At Absa, we believe that every journey is unique and every story matters,” Rutahigwa said. “Our Club is one of our engines to grow these stories as we offer SMEs the tools, networks and resources to thrive in Uganda’s fast-changing economy and beyond.”

The turnout for this Convention reinforces the immense potential of collaborative initiatives in enabling a thriving business environment, particularly for the vital SME sector in Uganda and across the East African region.

In line with BNI’s networking essence of providing members with access to a holistic ecosystem, the Absa Business Club is built on four pillars of strategic networking; expert advisory and training; tailored financial and non-financial services; and access to regional and global markets while operating on a partnership-driven model with partners like Uganda Airlines, Grant Thornton Uganda, Prudential Uganda, DHL and Enterprise Uganda.

Diana Ninsiima Kibuuka, National Director of BNI Uganda, emphasized the shared vision, stating, “From a humble start of 4 members to a network of over 600 businesses, our journey has been proof that when we work together, we go further. This convention reflects not just our growth, but our commitment to expanding opportunities across borders.”

In the interest of growing the region’s entrepreneurial potential, such platforms have a crucial role in strengthening collaboration with shared tools and broader networks for sustainable economic development.