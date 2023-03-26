Absa Bank Uganda wins Prudential ‘Best Practices in Workplace’ award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has won the ‘Best Practices in Workplace Culture & Environment’ Award at the Prudential best HR practices survey 2022 which was held on Friday at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The survey seeks to recognise organisations that have implemented people policies, systems, and processes that create and sustain productivity along with industrial peace and harmony and were held following the participation of over 3800 employees from various industries in Uganda across 14 thematic areas on the best HR practices critical for influencing positive employment practices in Uganda today.

Absa has in place HR policies covering employee wellness by providing psychosocial support towards employees’ physical, mental and social health; driving a healthy and inclusive workplace culture through employee engagement and; an organisational policy that values and fosters mobility within the organisation, performance management to decrease employee grievances and a competitive remuneration proposition.

Speaking to the recognition, Sylvia Mulomi, Absa Bank Uganda’s People Function Director, said, “I would like to appreciate Prudential for allowing our employees to give us feedback. At Absa, we believe that our people are our strength and they play a critical role in enabling the bank to achieve its strategic priorities.”

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted concerns about employee wellness, healthy work-life balances and employers’ roles in guiding their workforces’ growth and development, and these have contributed to global phenomenons such as “The Great Resignation” and “Quiet Quitting” that have seen employees reconsider their attitudes towards work.

Mulomi added, “This award is a testament that our people value the efforts of the leadership team as well as the People Function in creating an enabling environment for our people to thrive and to grow.”

Last year, Absa Bank Uganda was recognised as having the Best Practices in Learning and Development in the Prudential best HR practices survey for 2021.