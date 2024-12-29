A Year of legacy and innovation: The Olympic Movement in 2024

PARIS, FRANCE | Xinhua | The year 2024 marks a milestone for the Olympic Movement, as the Summer Olympics return to Paris after a century. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) advanced significant reforms, ranging from the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to the future of esports and diversified event formats. These changes are designed to attract broader audiences, particularly younger generations, and underscore the Olympic spirit of inclusivity and progress.

With IOC President Thomas Bach finishing his term next year, 2024 is also a pivotal year of leadership transition. The election of a new president not only symbolizes a transfer of power but also sets the stage for a new chapter in the Olympic Movement’s journey.

PARIS 2024: A HISTORIC RETURN, A MODERN RETURN

The 2024 Summer Olympics opened on July 26 with a dazzling ceremony along the Seine River, marking the first time in modern Olympic history that the opening ceremony was held outside a stadium. Athletes from 205 delegations traveled six kilometers by boat, from Pont d’Austerlitz to the Eiffel Tower, captivating the global audience with a seamless blend of urban scenery, history and Olympic ideals.

Paris, hosting the Olympics for the third time, successfully integrating sports into the city. Iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower hosted beach volleyball, the Grand Palais held taekwondo, and breakdancing premiered at Place de la Concorde, creating new cultural dimensions for the Games.

“We wanted to bring sports closer to the heart of the city and showcase Paris’ vibrancy and inclusivity,” said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

The Paris Olympics achieved a historic milestone in gender equality, becoming the first Games to feature an equal number of male and female athletes, each representing 50 percent of the participants. The event also introduced more mixed-gender events, demonstrating the IOC’s commitment to equity.

“Gender equality lies at the core of Olympism. Through the Paris Olympics, we aim to send a clear message that sports belong to everyone,” said Bach.

Sustainability was another defining theme of Paris 2024. As a model for the IOC’s Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the event reduced carbon emissions by 50 percent compared to the previous Summer Games, prioritizing existing venues. Only three new facilities were built: the Porte de La Chapelle Arena, the Le Bourget Climbing Center and the Olympic Aquatic Center near Stade de France, and all will continue to serve local communities after the Games.

The Olympic Village, featuring modular designs and eco-friendly technologies is converted into 3,000 residential units, creating lasting benefits for the community.

“Paris 2024 is more than a sporting event, it’s a legacy for future generations,” said IOC Corporate and Sustainable Development Director Marie Sallois.

OLYMPIC REFORM: NEW HORIZONS, BOLD DECISIONS

In 2024, the IOC demonstrated foresight in advancing the Olympic Movement. In April, it launched the Olympic AI Agenda, outlining the potential of AI in sports.

AI was deployed extensively at Paris 2024, from OBS’s “Cloud Venue” for live broadcasting to AI-enhanced refereeing and personalized athlete training programs. It even played a role in promoting a positive digital environment by combating online hate speech on social media.

“AI enhances fairness, and efficiency, and delivers an immersive experience for global audiences,” Bach noted.

To sustain Olympic excitement beyond the Games period, the IOC introduced the Olympic Qualifier Series, with two legs in Shanghai and Budapest featuring skateboarding, sport climbing, breakdancing and BMX freestyle. These innovative qualifiers drew top athletes competing for Paris 2024 berths and attracted younger audiences with music, cultural performances and interactive experiences.

“The Qualifier Series is more than an experiment; it’s a new way to express Olympism,” said Pierre Fratter-Bardy, Olympic Games Strategy & Development Associate Director.

Esports also gained momentum as a focus of IOC reforms. Following the formation of the Esports Committee, the IOC announced plans for the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2025 in Saudi Arabia. While esports offers vast opportunities to engage younger audiences, its alignment with Olympic values remains a key challenge.

“Esports is a global language for youth, but we must ensure its values align with the Olympic spirit,” said David Lappartient, Chair of the IOC’s Esports and Gaming Liaison Group.

Flexibility in event formats was another highlight of this year’s reforms. The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics will introduce interactive cultural showcases while reducing event disciplines to 151, easing organizational burdens. The event will also achieve full gender parity and see Wushu debut as an official sport, celebrating the diversity of Olympic culture.

These reforms, blending technology, youth engagement and cultural inclusion, have strengthened the Olympic Movement’s relevance and appeal. The achievements of 2024 set a solid foundation for future Games.

LEADERSHIP TRANSITION: NEW CHAPTER TO KICK OFF

As Bach’s 12-year tenure nears its end, the IOC is preparing for a leadership transition. Over his term, Bach led reforms like the Olympic Agenda 2020 and 2020+5, advancing sustainability, innovation and gender equality.

This summer in Paris, the 70-year-old German announced he would step down in 2025, marking the start of a new chapter for the IOC.

Seven candidates have entered the race to succeed Bach, including IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, International Cycling Union President David Lappartient, Zimbabwean Olympic champion Kirsty Coventry, International Ski Federation President Johan Eliasch, International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe, and Prince Faisal Al Hussein of Jordan.

The election vote will take place in March 2025 in ancient Olympia. Candidates will present their visions in January before members cast their votes in a closed-door ballot.

Meanwhile, the IOC’s commercial framework has seen significant changes. Three Japanese firms – Panasonic, Toyota and Bridgestone – will exit The Olympic Partner (TOP) program after 2024, raising questions about future partnerships. Despite these departures, the IOC remains confident in TOP’s global appeal.

“TOP remains one of the most successful marketing platforms, and we are actively engaging new partners,” said an IOC marketing executive.

Chinese brands have emerged as strong contenders, with firms like Hisense, Vivo and BYD having already gained international exposure through major sports sponsorships. As the Olympic Movement adapts to a shifting global landscape, new opportunities for partnership and growth are expected.

Looking ahead, the Olympic Movement continues to embrace innovations. The Los Angeles 2028 Games promise to redefine AI-driven spectator experiences, leveraging cutting-edge technology for unprecedented engagement. Meanwhile, the 2030 Winter Olympics in France will fully implement green initiatives, setting a benchmark for sustainability in major sporting events.

With evolving leadership, technological integration and cultural inclusivity, the Olympics stand poised for a new era of global unity and progress. ■