A promise to chimps: Kenyan sanctuary carries forward Jane Goodall’s mission

NAIROBI, Kenya | Xinhua | After the death of Jane Goodall, a primatologist widely celebrated for her lifelong efforts to protect chimpanzees, the 250-acre Ol Pejeta Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Central Kenya’s Laikipia County — home to 29 chimpanzees — stands as a living symbol of her enduring legacy.

Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by a dedicated team of 17 staff members who guide tours while enforcing strict protective measures for the animals. This group, including caregivers, guards, and a resident veterinarian, works with unwavering commitment to uphold the vision of their heroine, Jane Goodall.

For 48-year-old Stephen Nderitu, the head caregiver who has worked at the sanctuary for 28 years, Oct. 1, 2025 was a particularly somber day for the entire team when they received the heartbreaking news of Jane Goodall’s death at the age of 91.

“It was business as usual, and everyone was working when we were summoned by the veterinary staff and our marketing team, who delivered the news,” he recalled. “A sense of sadness and mourning spread throughout the sanctuary.”

Despite the loss of their beloved leader, the team soon found a sense of renewed commitment. “We all enjoyed working under Jane’s leadership. Her passion, dedication and selflessness inspired us, and we are all determined to continue her vision of protecting chimpanzees,” Nderitu said.

He fondly recalls Goodall’s visit in 2015 to celebrate her 81st birthday at Ol Pejeta. “She came all the way to be with us. We ate, laughed and even planted trees together. That remains one of my most cherished memories after more than two decades of working here,” he added.

As head caregiver, Nderitu ensures that the chimpanzees are fed three times a day with a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, peanuts, sweet potatoes, cornmeal and eggs. The large sanctuary is divided into two sections — 12 chimpanzees live on the western side, while 17 reside on the eastern side. Stephen leads his team to ensure every chimpanzee is healthy and accounted for.

“Though the sanctuary is surrounded by an electric fence and guarded around the clock, we’ve recently faced a unique challenge,” Nderitu said with a laugh. “Alley, our 37-year-old chimpanzee, has figured out how to short-circuit the fence using sticks and created a gap for herself and others to escape. Chimpanzees are incredibly intelligent!”

Research shows that chimpanzees are among the smartest animals in the world, capable of using and even modifying objects as tools for various purposes — a fact that constantly challenges their human caretakers to stay one step ahead.

Nderitu emphasized that the species’ intelligence also means they require the utmost care and enrichment. “Every time a tourist visits our sanctuary, they leave inspired to help in the rescue efforts. They share their experiences with friends and other organizations, and we often receive donations from well-wishers. The entrance fees also go directly to the care of the chimpanzees and to help us sustain the sanctuary. It’s crucial that we do our best,” he said.

Although the “Chimpanzee Lady” has died, her son, Hugo Eric Louis, and dedicated staff at sanctuaries connected to Jane Goodall’s legacy — such as the Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Center in Congo, the Chimp Eden in South Africa, and the Ol Pejeta Sanctuary in Kenya — remain deeply committed to safeguarding the species.

Since its founding in 1993, Ol Pejeta has been home to over 40 chimpanzees, some of whom have died of illness or natural causes. Jane Goodall’s last visit to Kenya was in 2017 — a memory that continues to inspire those who carry forward her life’s mission.■