92-yr-old Paul Biya re-elected president of Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Cameroon | Xinhua | Paul Biya has been re-elected president of Cameroon for an eighth term, securing 53.66 percent of the votes, the country’s Constitutional Council announced Monday.

The candidate of the Cameroon National Salvation Front, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, finished second with 35.19 percent of the votes. More than 4.6 million Cameroonians cast their ballots out of over eight million registered voters, bringing the turnout rate to 57 percent, compared with 53.85 percent in 2018 and 65.82 percent in 2011.

Biya, 92, who has been in power since 1982, leads the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement.

According to the Constitution, the newly elected president must be sworn in within 15 days of the official announcement of the results. The swearing-in ceremony will take place before the Cameroonian people, in the presence of members of Parliament, the Constitutional Council and the Supreme Court. ■