80 schools not allowed to reopen in Tororo

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 80 schools in Tororo District have not reopened after failing to meet the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures- SOPs.

Tororo District Inspector of Schools Francis Tabu says that after carrying out inspections 225 primary schools, 36 secondary schools, 5 technical institutes and 1 teacher’s college have been cleared to reopen today.

According to Tabu, 58 primary schools and 11 secondary schools are still pending approval and 13 other schools will not open until they put in place the SOPs.

Asinge SS headteacher Luke Emuron, says that although they have put in place many of the required SOPs, the school is facing numerous challenges.

“Most of the students had not completed paying off their first term School fee and this left the school with hardly any money, we had to go and borrow money we used for purchasing some of the equipment,” says Emuron.

Jackson Ayaa, the Head Teacher Global High School in Tororo municipality faulted the inspectors of being biased when supervising private schools. He claims that some government schools lacked the SOPs, but were allowed to open.

Meanwhile, in Busia district, schools are still struggling to put in place the SOPs.

Roderick Egesa Ojambo, the headteacher Bukwekwe Primary School says that there are 82 candidates but his office is struggling to avail hand washing facilities and temperature guns.

Clement Ouma, the headteacher of Mawero Islamic Primary School says that they are waiting for capitation grants from the government.

********

URN