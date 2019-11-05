8 FDC youth arrested in Namboole national stadium

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of eight supporters of Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) party have been arrested from Namboole National Stadium.

They were picked up by police deployed at the Stadium to prevent the opposition from holding their planned meeting there at about 2pm on Monday, several hours after Police broke FDC procession to the city center at Kireka.

A police officer at the scene said on condition of anonymity that the group demanded to enter the Stadium to meet their party leaders. He said they were from Kireka where other groups were blocked alongside Dr. Kiiza Besigye.

The source declined to disclose where the group was taken. Residents outside the Stadium confirmed the arrests to URN saying the group was driven off towards Seeta.

Geoffrey Koke, a Chapati Maker in front of the Stadium said the heavy security deployment began as early as 6am as they reported to work.

Sarah, a mobile money operator said all workers whose offices are inside the Stadium were turned away by the security personnel.

URN observed a combined personnel consisting of anti riot police holding tear gas launchers and Local Defense Units with their AK47 rifles patrolling in and around the Stadium.

Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson said he was yet to be briefed about the operation in Namboole national Stadium.

URN