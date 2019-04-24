76 Makerere University vehicles grounded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seventy six vehicles belonging to Makerere University are grounded, according to the institution’s Motorized Vehicle Inventory report.

The 76 are part of 357 vehicles being run by Makerere University. Those grounded include motorcycles, double cabins, coasters, tractors, a TATA lorry and water tanker.

The vehicles were written-off according to documents seen by URN reporter because the costs of repairing them had become costly more than the value of the vehicle, while others had been badly damaged and deemed unsafe to drive.

The report also indicates that three vehicles were stolen while two were sold.

Among the grounded vehicles is a Toyota Prado belonging to the students’ Guild President. It has been grounded for the last two years.

A guild president in Makerere among other things is entitled to a four-wheel drive vehicle to enable his daily running of guild activities.

Julius Kateregga, the Makerere Guild President says although the university has been improvising for the students’ leaders, the absence of the guild vehicle has caused inconveniences.

The student leaders use the vehicle to access the various units across the vast Makerere University campus as well as travelling to other institutions across the country.

Documents show that the university was spending on average of sh50 million monthly for maintenance of the guild vehicle.

URN