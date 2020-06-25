7,000 farmers in Lango enroll for crop insurance scheme

Under this scheme, a farmer is required to pay about 30,000 shillings per acre to insure their crops each season. Once their crops are affected by either drought or rain, they are entitled to a minimum compensation of Shillings 150,000 per acre of the crop depending on the market price.

All crops are subject for insurance except sugar cane, tree seedlings and wood lots. The farmer is then entitled to a minimum compensation of 290,000 shillings per acre of the crop destroyed.

The farmers who have enrolled for the scheme are from the districts of Apac, Lira, Oyam, Kole, Dokolo, Amolatar, Kwania, Otuke and Alebtong including the neighbouring districts of Pader, Agago and Gulu.

Ambrose Omuno, a resident of Angole-nyang village in Aduku sub county Kwania district has insured his 7 acres of soya beans. He believes he will reap big this time around since he is now receiving agronomic tips on his mobile phone that is helping him effectively manage his crops.

Teddy Akello, a farmer from Chegere sub county in Apac district thanked the organization for offering them the seasonal insurance services. She called on other farmers in the region to embrace the scheme due to the changing weather pattern.

Akello also says that the crop insurance this will protect farmers from losses due to drought or uncertainty.

In December, 130 farmers in Lango sub-region who lost their crops and recorded poor harvest in the first season of 2019 were compensated. The crops were affected by inconsistent rains and prolonged drought between March and June last year.

In the past, the Lango region has experienced above normal rainfall which has resulted into floods destroying crops and houses.

