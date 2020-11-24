7 year old girl beheaded in Kiboga district

Kiboga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 7- year- old girl has been beheaded in Kiboga District. The victim identified as, Esther Namujuri, was killed over the weekend in Central Division, Kiboga town.

The Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said Namujuri was left home together with her 4-year- old brother Innocent Mujuzi. The parents were attending to their gardens.

According to Enaga, the suspect took advantage of the parents’ absence and entered the home. He asked for a knife from the children and later dragged 7-year old Namujuri out of the house.

Enanga said Namujuri’s body was found dumped in a nearby hill which is about eighty meters away from the home.

This is the second incident where a child has been killed in unclear circumstances.

In October last year, Isma John Kakongoro 23, slit the throats of three siblings in Kiboga District.

Kakongoro allegedly killed Sulat Mutesi, 3, Nayebare Nusura, 7, and Asiimwe Natukunda who was 10 years old.

Police traced Kakongoro and arrested him in Kyankwanzi district where he was withdrawing money from a mobile money shop.

********

URN