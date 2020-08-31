60% of developments in Mukono during lockdown were illegal

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 60 per cent of developments undertaken in Mukono during the first five months of the COVID-19 lockdown were illegal. This is according to a report from the social services committee of the municipality.

Most of the said illegal developments have taken place in the Central division areas of Ntaawo, Lweza, Ggulu and Kasangalabi, Buwangi and Nantabulirwa in Goma division. They include land demarcation, land, change of construction plans and erection of new houses in various areas, including wetlands.

Jimmy Kalinda, the committee chairperson says that such developments interrupt the physical planning of the area resulting in the creation of buildings without escape routes, proper corridors and some other developments encroach on planned roads.

“During the COVID-19 lockdown period, many buildings were erected without a continuous inspection, an example is Paris supermarket building along Kayunga road which was quickly developed and later developed cracks,” the report reads in part.

Mukono Deputy Municipal Mayor Jamadah Kajjoba says that such developments affect revenue collections and paralyze service delivery. He tasked the concerned authorities to bring to book, all developers who took advantage of the lockdown to set up illegal developments.

In May this year, the National Building Review Board blamed municipal engineers for laxity in monitoring developments within their jurisdiction. This came after public outcry that the building housing Paris corner supermarket had developed cracks a few months after its completion, putting lives of its occupants at risk.

Asha Arinda, the officer in charge of compliance monitoring at the board observed that several developments have taken place in the presence of the municipal technocrats in-charge of inspections but many of them choose to remain silent.

