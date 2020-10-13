511 city motorists apprehended under curfew in one night

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security operations on Monday night impounded 331 motorcycles plus 211 cars and bigger vehicles for flouting the curfew. Although the curfew takes effect at 2100 hours(9pm) hours, police allowed another one hour before apprehending those still on the road at 2200 hours (10pm).

Superintendent of Police Patrick Onyango who is the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman said the operation was peaceful since it was carried out in an orderly and professional manner.

Some drivers who tried to cause chaos were arrested but later released in the morning after being cautioned.

“There are drivers who were cautioned while others were issued with Express Penalty Scheme tickets,” Onyango said. “The operation will continue today. We appeal to the general public to plan their journeys early to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law.”

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, on Monday announced that curfew operations were to be intensified because drivers had completely forgotten curfew time.

Onyango has reminded all motorists that the timing of the curfew is 9:00pm. Yesterday, curfew operations started some minutes past 10pm because there was congestion on all roads from afternoon hours.

According to Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan East that covers Jinja Road, Kireka, Kira, Bweyogerere and Mukono impounded 81 motor vehicles and 22 motorcycles.

Police said Kampala Metropolitan Police North impounded 45 cars and 145 motorcycles while Kampala Metropolitan South impounded 85 vehicles and 164 motorcycles.

