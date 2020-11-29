51 SACCOs receive Emyooga funds in Katakwi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 51 Savings and Credit Cooperatives-SACCOs in Katakwi district have each received 30 Million Shillings under the presidential initiative on job and wealth creation commonly known as Emyooga.

The zonal manager, Micro Finance Support Center in Soroti, Simon Peter Egiriat says that each SACCO will receive 30 million shillings while the SACCO leaders will get 50 Million Shillings to boost their livelihoods as directed by the president’s office.

Patrick Todi, the Katakwi district commercial officer says that only three SACCOS are yet to get funding. They include Usuk Drivers SACCO and two Journalists SACCOs in Toroma and Usuk counties.

Todi revealed that the government allocated 1.5 Billion Shillings to Katakwi district and the money will be disbursed to 534 associations at the parish and sub-counties across the district.

John Patrick Ekalet, the chairperson of Ngariam Fisheries SACCO has applauded government for the initiative and appealed to the beneficiaries to put the money to better use.

Emyooga is a presidential initiative on job and wealth creation that targets 18 clusters including restaurant owners, boda-boda, women entrepreneurs, carpenters, salon operators, journalists, People with Disabilities, fishermen, mechanics, performing artists, taxi operators among others. Each constituency is expected to receive 560 Million Shillings.

URN