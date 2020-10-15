41 parliamentary candidates nominated in Wakiso district

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 41 parliamentary candidates have been nominated today at Wakiso district headquarters.

According to Tolbert Musinguzi, the Wakiso district Electoral Commission Returning officer, all but one came from four constituencies and the district woman representative. The four constituencies are Kira municipality, Kyadondo East, Makindye Ssaabagabo and Nansana municipality.

Speaking to URN after the close of the first of the two days of nomination, Musinguzi said they expect 83 aspirants to be nominated to vie for the eight constituencies that make up Wakiso district.

Tomorrow, the second and last day of nomination, the Commission expects to nominate 42 candidates from Entebbe Municipality, Busiro East, Busiro North and Busiro South.

Today one Busiro East aspirant, the incumbent Medard Lubega Sseggona was nominated because he presented a letter form parliament asking for preferential treatment.

Musinguzi called upon aspirants to be nominated tomorrow, to follow all the guidelines; key of which include not moving in processions or convoys.

Some of the candidates who have been nominated today include Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Jimmy Lukwago both for Kira municipality, Apollo Kantinti, Tony Ssempebwa, Nantege Patience Jackie, Ssimbwa Khalid, Muwada Nkunyingi, Sitenda Sebalu, Pius Mujuzi, all for Kyadondo East.

Others nominated are Wakayima Musoke for Nansana municipality, Rosemary Sseninde and Naluyima Betty for Wakiso district woman, Ssempala Kigozi for Makindye Ssaabagabo among others.

Speaking to reporters after the nomination, Sseggona said, his focus is going to be on ensuring that his presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi defeats President Museveni.

For Kantinti, he said he is back to reclaim the seat that was taken away from him by Robert Kyagulanyi in 2017. Kantinti lost a court case where his competitor Sitenda Sebalu accused the Electoral Commission of declaring him winner illegally. In the subsequent by-election, he came third behind Sitenda and Bobi Wine.

For his part, Sitenda said he is in elective politics for the last time. He called upon people of Kyadondo to send him back (to parliament) where he was in the seventh parliament.

Tomorrow, the Electoral Commission is expected to conclude this exercise and on Monday, candidates will meet to harmonize their campaign meeting schedules.

********

URN