400 residents face eviction in Nabigasa sub county

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 400 residents of Katenju village in Kyasimbi parish, Nabigasa sub county, Kyotera district are living in fear of eviction from their homes.

Emmanuel Bafiirawala, the LC I chairperson of Katenju village says a local businesswoman, Prossy Namirembe has served the residents with eviction notices from the land they have occupied for several decades.

According to Bafiirawala, Namirembe claims to be the legitimate owner of over one square mile of land where residents have homes and gardens. He says that despite petitioning the local authorities including the Kyotera Resident District Commissioner, no one has come to their rescue.

Michael Kikanya, Gyaviira Ssebitosi, and Francis Kibbi are some of the residents facing eviction from the disputed land. They blame the local security personnel for operating on Namirembe yet she is a non resident.

Kibbi argues that they qualify to be treated as lawful occupants because they have occupied it for many years and wonders how the claimant secured a title without their consent.

Michael Kikanya, another affected resident says that he inherited part of the land from his grandfather who even had a land title.

He disputes Namirembe’s claims on the land, saying that she could be using forged papers to harass them.

The residents have asked the Kyotera County Member of Parliament, John Paul Lukwago Mpalanyi to come to their rescue.

While addressing residents on the disputed piece of land, Mpalanyi condemned the police for accepting to be used to harass the residents.

He noted with concern the widespread problem of the land dispute in the area, saying he is going to petition the Ministry of Lands to investigate the matter.

Namirembe insisted that she is the rightful owner of the disputed land, saying that she has the power of attorney for the same land, which formerly belonged to her late grandfather Michael Ssemu.

She says the residents should accept to work with her. Moses Ddumba the Kyotera Resident District Commissioner has denied claims that security is siding with Namirembe to harass residents, saying that there is no evidence to that effect.

He has called for calm, saying that the matter will be handled.

*****

URN