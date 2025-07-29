4 killed, 13 injured in Busia after taxi plunges into river

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least four people have been confirmed dead and 13 others seriously injured following a road accident this morning in Busia District.

The incident occurred at around 6:40 a.m. at Amungura Bridge along the Busia–Tororo Road, when a Toyota Hiace, registration number UA 889AM, plunged into the Malaba River after reportedly losing control.

According to Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi South Police Spokesperson, the vehicle was traveling from Kampala to Tororo when the driver, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, learned at Busitema Checkpoint that the Tororo Road was temporarily blocked due to an earlier accident.

He diverted to the Busia–Tororo route and was allegedly speeding when he knocked a pedestrian—Okedi Raymond, 75, of Amungura Village, Buteba Sub-county—before veering off the road and plunging into the river.

Four passengers died on the spot, while 13 others sustained serious injuries. The injured have been identified as Onyango John aged 31, Owor Peter aged 26, Onyanga Michael aged 42, Opendi Wilson aged 45, Adikin Scovia aged 30, Achiang Rosemary aged 29, Nyakeyo Patricia aged 29, Rumo Godfrey, Owor Peter aged 21, Mahadi Musa aged 3, Anyango Mary aged 39, Amali Grace, and Odoi Alex aged 50.

The victims are residents of Tororo, Mbunya in Kampala, and Butaleja.

The deceased were taken to Tororo Mortuary for postmortem, while the wreckage was towed to Busia Central Police Station pending inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles (IOV).

Mugwe urged all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such tragedies.

URN