39 Private Security Companies suspended

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has halted the operating licenses for thirty-nine Private Security Companies (PSO) for failure to fulfil the necessary conditions for license renewal last year (2022) as per Regulation 14(d) of the Police (Control of Private Security Organisations) Regulations 2013.

Some of the conditions include; an NSSF certificate of clearance, evidence of payment of gun licensing fees/ gun rental fees and evidence of annual inspection of the company.

“A detailed list of these companies can be found at all Police Stations and Regional Police headquarters. All regional Police Commanders have been instructed to ensure that these companies halt their operations and ensure compliance with the suspension. A team of officers from the Private Security and Firearms department have been instructed to conduct withdrawal/ recovery of firearms from the respective PSOs,” Polly Namaye – Deputy Police Spokesperson said

“Uganda Police Force continues to receive requests for license reinstatement from PSOs whose licenses were previously suspended,”

She noted that this will depend on whether the necessary conditions for renewal of the license have been fulfilled.