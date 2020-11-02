30 arrested for plotting to disrupt presidential nomination activities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint security teams in Kampala have arrested 30 people for allegedly hatching plans to disrupt the presidential nominations that will kick-off today in Kyambogo.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the swoop followed a tipoff that the group which is also known as Magic-17 was planning to disrupt activities of the day in contradiction of guidelines issued earlier by the police and the Electoral Commission. They were arrested from the areas of Kawempe, Makindye and Mutungo.

Owoyesigyire says that the suspects were arrested with car tyres, fuel in jerry cans and drums, bottles and machetes among others. He says that the suspects led police officers to the areas they had kept the exhibits upon interrogation.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that most of the suspects are diehards of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu. “So far, we are still investigating all that, their proper political affiliations, but what we know is that this group is called Magic-17,” Owoyesigyire said.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola cautioned politicians against mobilising their supporters to join processions of any kind.

“We have plans to respond proportionately in the face of violent crime which may include the use of teargas to disperse these violent groups and arrest the culprits for prosecutions.”

