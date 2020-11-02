30 arrested for plotting to disrupt presidential nomination activities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint security teams in Kampala have arrested 30 people for allegedly hatching plans to disrupt the presidential nominations that will kick-off today in Kyambogo.
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the swoop followed a tipoff that the group which is also known as Magic-17 was planning to disrupt activities of the day in contradiction of guidelines issued earlier by the police and the Electoral Commission. They were arrested from the areas of Kawempe, Makindye and Mutungo.
Owoyesigyire says that the suspects were arrested with car tyres, fuel in jerry cans and drums, bottles and machetes among others. He says that the suspects led police officers to the areas they had kept the exhibits upon interrogation.
Preliminary investigations have indicated that most of the suspects are diehards of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu. “So far, we are still investigating all that, their proper political affiliations, but what we know is that this group is called Magic-17,” Owoyesigyire said.
Earlier, the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola cautioned politicians against mobilising their supporters to join processions of any kind.
“We have plans to respond proportionately in the face of violent crime which may include the use of teargas to disperse these violent groups and arrest the culprits for prosecutions.”
URN
But why does the Independent use an old file photo of Afande Luke Owoyesigyire, when a rookie on Probation, yet he is already a commissioned officer. Such presentation makes this news as fake as the photo above.
Otherwise,Kyagulanyi and NUP should brave themselves for a hard time. The hard time will include being framed and charged for terrorism, rape and treason as hereabove (rusty jambya) randomly collected by regime agents and the police from construction site.
Let those who mocked Dr. Besigye for failing to dislodge Mr. Museveni and goons try their luck.
And I hope they, Kyagulanyi & Co. have heard loud and clear Afande Brig Deus Sandi and Shaban Bantariza (RIP) declaration that: they still have the AK47 from Luweero, and will not handover power to their enemies (Ugandans).