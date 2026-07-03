3 Ugandans died in anti-immigrant unrest in South Africa

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The government says three Ugandans lost their lives during the recent anti-immigrant unrest in South Africa.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo said the government is working with South African authorities to repatriate the bodies of the deceased while ensuring their families receive the necessary support.

“We understand that returning home under these difficult circumstances is not easy. Your request to meet H.E. President Museveni has been received,” Kasolo told Ugandans who were evacuated from South Africa.

His remarks came as Uganda received the first batch of returnees in the early hours of Friday, July 3, 2026, at Entebbe International Airport.

Government officials said a second group of 32 evacuees is expected later in the day, while another batch of 265 people is scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

The evacuation exercise follows weeks of unrest in parts of South Africa, where anti-immigrant protests escalated into violence, forcing hundreds of foreign nationals to seek safety.

Many migrants reported attacks on businesses, homes and communities perceived to belong to foreign nationals.

Uganda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Paul Amoru, said the longstanding diplomatic and economic ties between Uganda and South Africa remain intact despite the recent disturbances.

“The relationship between Uganda and South Africa remains strong despite the recent unrest that prompted the evacuation of Ugandan nationals,” Amoru said, emphasizing that the violence should not be viewed as reflective of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Government officials revealed that the evacuation programme initially targeted 771 Ugandan nationals who had registered for voluntary repatriation.

However, the number has since increased as more citizens continue to seek assistance to return home following the unrest.

Authorities say arrangements are being made to receive the returnees, provide immediate support and facilitate their reintegration into their communities.

South Africa has experienced recurring outbreaks of anti-immigrant violence over the past two decades, with foreign nationals often becoming targets during periods of heightened economic hardship, unemployment and social tensions.

Migrants from across Africa, including Uganda, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Somalia and Nigeria, have frequently been affected by attacks on businesses and residential areas.

The latest unrest has renewed concerns over the safety of foreign nationals living and working in South Africa, prompting several African governments to activate emergency evacuation plans for their citizens.

For Uganda, the evacuation marks one of the largest government-assisted repatriation efforts involving citizens in South Africa in recent years.

Officials say the operation will continue until all Ugandans who have voluntarily registered to return home are safely repatriated.

The government has also pledged continued engagement with South African authorities to safeguard Ugandan nationals who remain in the country while supporting families affected by the loss of their loved ones.