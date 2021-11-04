29 machete wielding thugs arrested in Kira municipality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 29 suspected machete-wielding thugs have been arrested for allegedly destabilizing the areas of Kasokoso-Kira municipality, Wakiso district.

On Tuesday, the thugs armed with iron bars, knives, stones and pavers attacked residents of Kiganda, Kireka D, and Kasokoso zone.

Abbas Ssenyonjo, the Kira District Police Commander said that the police, army and other intelligence agencies mounted an operation in the area leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Hamidu Kivumbi, the Defence Secretary of Kiganda zone says that the thugs were arrested from Mbazulu ghetto, Tebba ghetto and Kasokoso channel.

One of the injured victims, Derrick Ahimbisibwe, a carpenter who is nursing head injuries at home says that the assailants waylaid him, a few meters from his house while returning from a nearby shop to purchase food.

“I only saw a group of about five people jumping from two sides of the road, one hit me with something on the head. I think it was an iron bar, and then took everything I had including my Samsung galaxy phone and 200,000 Shillings I had in my wallet,” Ahimbisibwe said.

Several criminal gangs have previously operated in various parts of Kampala and the suburbs.

They include among others the famous Kifeesi, which was operating in Kampala and Mukono, Bad Life, B13, XOI, Happy Street and Naguru Arrow Boys. Most of them were operating in slummy areas targeting business people returning from work.

*****

URN