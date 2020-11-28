2,440 examination centers have not registered learners – UNEB

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 2,440 national examination centers have not yet registered learners for the forth coming examinations, according to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

According to UNEB the highest number of centers that have not registered learners yet are at Primary Leaving Examination level where 1,397 centers are recorded. At Uganda Certificate of Education level and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education, the number of unregistered centers stands at 546 and 498 respectively.

The examination body is now urging all remaining examination centers that have not submitted registration data of candidates to do so by November 30th, 2020 which is the set deadline.

Dan N. Odongo, the UNEB executive secretary in a statement issued yesterday urged all centers who that have not sent in the required candidate data to do so .

“As we have said before, we shall not be allowing any late registration. The schools have until Monday to send in the details of their candidates. After Monday we shall not be allowing any more details. There will be no late registration this time round,” said Odongo.

He said If the affected centers do not submit the relevant data, they will not conduct exams next year.

Normally, schools are given the leeway of late registration to send in details of their learners at a fee of shillings 100,000. However this time round, this option will not be available given the late timelines the body is dealing with.

Odongo also advised schools that have already submitted their candidate data to make sure that all the details match.

“It is important to critically examine and look out for errors in names of candidates. Check the spellings, order of names and photos of candidates to ensure that they match,” said Odongo.

Last year, the examination body gave schools and parents over a month to cross check the details of candidates to make sure that no mistakes were done. However with a few months left to the start of exams, this too will not take place. According to the plans by UNEB candidates are expected to sit for examinations in March, 2021.

