2025 PLE: Parental support gaps blamed for poor performance in Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local leaders in the Karamoja sub-region have attributed the poor performance in the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) to a lack of coordination between school management and parents. The region registered only 240 candidates in Division One.

District breakdowns show Abim with 27 candidates, Amudat 3, Kaabong 8, Karenga 17, Kotido Municipality 53, Kotido District 11, Moroto Municipality 29, Moroto District 42, Nabilatuk 13, Nakapiripirit 10, and Napak 27.

Education leaders say the persistent poor performance stems from limited parental support and the hardships children face in accessing quality education.

Moses Lokwii, the Moroto Senior Education Officer, cited challenges affecting schools, including lack of accommodation, long distances to school, and limited resources.

He noted that feeding programs have become a burden, as schools struggle to operate with constrained budgets.

Although the World Food Programme (WFP) provides breakfast and lunch, Lokwii explained that schools must cover the cost of supper and weekend meals, yet many parents do not contribute. “There is no cooperation among parents, teachers, and school management committees,” Lokwii said, adding that head teachers are often left to struggle alone.

He also observed that some school compounds are in poor condition, resembling cattle kraals, which negatively affects learners’ concentration and performance.

Lokwii challenged school management teams to improve performance and find ways to motivate teachers. He suggested that having learners stay at school could help them dedicate more time to studying.

Lokwii further recommended that the government establish a primary school in every parish to reduce the long distances learners travel daily.

In Moroto District, he said, an examination board committee has been established to build teachers’ capacity in setting and managing examinations.

Lokwii urged all districts to adopt similar examination boards to strengthen assessment systems at regional level ahead of national examinations.

Joseph Lobot, the LC5 Chairperson of Amudat District, attributed the education challenges partly to cultural norms that place heavy responsibilities on children.

Lobot noted that many children grow up knowing their expected family roles, with girls tasked to search for food and boys assigned to graze livestock.

He said leadership is working to change this mindset, though efforts are sometimes undermined by school-related demands.

He added that many children lack scholastic materials because parents are unable to provide them, making it difficult for learners to concentrate on their studies. Lobot emphasized that children need to remain in school without interruptions if academic performance is to improve.

Paul Abul, Secretary of the Karamoja Elders Association, said improving school performance requires stronger government intervention to fully support schools.

Abul noted that elders have been advocating for compulsory free education in the region without placing additional financial burdens on parents.

He observed that some learners lack motivation because there is little push factor encouraging them to remain in school. He stressed the importance of engaging parents and educating communities about the value of education so they can better support their children.

However, there were signs of improvement in some districts. Rose Romano Dada, the Karenga District Education Officer, described his district’s performance as improving.

In 2024, only 10 candidates scored Division One, including two girls. In the 2025 results, 17 out of 661 candidates attained Division One. Dada attributed the improvement to committed teachers and the introduction of centralized examinations from Primary Three to Primary Seven, with joint marking to enhance competitiveness and accountability.

