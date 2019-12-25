2021 election theme of eucharistic christmas vigil at Rubaga cathedral

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of Catholic faithfuls staged an overnight Christmas vigil at Rubaga Catholic Cathedral in a service filled with pomp and joy. They were led by a group of choristers guided by a keyboard and a choir master to welcome the birth of Christ.

The liturgy team emerged from the vestry under the leadership of Father Mary Joseph Bbuye, the Parish Administrator. They paid homage to a Statute of baby Jesus lying in a Grotto lit with multi colored disco lights underneath the canopy of a giant Christmas tree and fresh bananas stems.

The Grotto was built Southern Wing of the Cathedral, directly facing the choir to the North of the Altar.

Father Bbuye preached on the themes of the birth of the Saviour Jesus Christ, the 2021 General Elections, Fundamental Freedoms and Rights guaranteed by the constitution including freedom of Assembly.

Father Bbuye who urged Christians to pray for 2021 general elections also called on government to guarantee the enjoyment of the freedom of assembly.

“To those vying political offices in 2021, I urge you to desist from coercion and intimidation of voters. Lay out your programs and allow the people to decide whether they chose you or not” he said in Luganda.

He also preached about loving one another during and after Christmas festivities saying the birth of Jesus Christ ushered the true peace, joy and love the world need very much.

Father Bbuye said Christian came from the East, South, West, North and the Central to wait for the birth of Christ.

“The trips to celebrate Christmas in upcountry destinations with the journey Mother Mary and Joseph made to Bethlehem where there was no room for them in the Inn for baby Jesus to be born in luxury apartment” he said using his own example to illustrate suffering associated to Jesus’ Birth in a Kraal and Manger.

“The night of the birth of Jesus is a night of great joy. The Bible saya shepherds were happy, angels were happy and the whole world is happy. The Messiah is born for us that is why we celebrate with joy the night when the saviour is born. Jesus is born for us” he said attracting thunderous applause.

Father Bbuye said there is no greater love than the one God revealed on the night of Jesus birth – without it redemption plan for mankind would have been impossible. He encouraged Christian to emulate Joseph in obedience to the words of angel Gabriel to take mother Mary as his wife.

Godfrey Male, one of the Christians said he decided to pray in the night to allow him do his business during the day.

Florence Nakato, a resident of Kisenyi said she does not miss the night service for five years.

