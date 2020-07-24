2020-21 season English Premier League to start on September 12

London, UK | XINHUA | The 2020-21 season Premier League will start on September 12, announced the English football top flight on Friday.

“Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020,” the Premier League said in a statement. “The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021.”

The last round matches of this season’s Premier League are scheduled to play on Sunday. Liverpool has clinched their first top-flight title in 30 years after 31 games before Manchester City confirmed a second-place finish this season with three games remaining.

The Premier League said it would continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.