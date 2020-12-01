200 business premises closed in Mbale city

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale city authorities have closed over 200 business premises for alleged failure to pay ground for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Robert Kutosi, the Public Relations Officer Mbale city authority says the operation targeted business premises in Northern city division along Republic street and Pallisa road.

He says the delayed failure to pay the ground rate has created difficulties in service delivery as they cannot pay casual workers, collect rubbish, repair roads and install security lights among others.

According to Kutosi, the operations will cover the entire city until they recover over Shillings 3 billion that they expected to collect from the ground rent.

Ronald Kimanayi, one of the affected business people along Pallisa road accused property owners for failure to pay the tax yet they pay rent on time. He says they are likely to lose business since their shops are closed.

Silaji Muduku, one of the property owners along Pallisa blamed their failure to clear ground rate on the delayed payment of rent by their tenants.

He says that most of his tenants have gone over three months without paying rent on the grounds that they are still recovering from the evicts of the COVID-19 lockdown.

