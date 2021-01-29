20 nominated for 10 UPDF slots In parliament

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The elections of Uganda People’s Defense Forces representatives to Parliament have started at headquarters of Land Forces in Bombo town council. The Army Council will be electing 10 representatives in Parliament.

Brigadier General Flavia Byekwaso, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence & Veteran Affairs, has listed the male nominees as incumbent MPs and Security Minister General Elly Tumwine, Works Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, and Gen David Muhoozi the Chief of Defense Forces. Others are the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi and Lt Gen Peter Elwelu the Commander for Land Forces.

In the race also are Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany, Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, Lt Gen James Mugira, Maj Gen Sam Kiwanuka, Maj Gen Henry Masiko, Maj Gen Sam Okiding, Brig Gen James Kinsalwa, Brig Gen Michael Kisaame, Brig-Gen Francis Chemo and Brig Gen Ogik Bob Paskiesky.

There are four female nominated candidates where the voters will pick three MPs. These are Colonel Dr Victoria Nekesa, Lieutenant Col Charity Bainababo, Lt Col Susan Mwanga and Lt Col Dr Jenifer Alanyo.

At 2 pm, Electoral Commission officials had started removing seals from ballot boxes to kick start the exercise.

President Yoweri Museveni arrived at Bombo Military Barracks by helicopter and addressed the Defense Council. However, a source says he left shortly after addressing the army council because he doesn’t engage in the voting.

URN