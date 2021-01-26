20 arrested for alleged voter bribery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 20 people have been arrested in Kampala for alleged voter bribery and rigging in the local government elections.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said some of the suspects were arrested on Monday with pre-ticked ballot papers while others were bribing voters at various polling stations.

Police reports indicate that most of the suspects were picked from Nansana municipality, Makindye, Kawempe and within Kampala central division. One of the suspects is Evelyn Birabwa who was arrested at Kavule II polling station while issuing pre-ticked ballots to voters in favour of a candidate.

Chaos was also reported at different polling stations on Sixth street industrial area and summit view polling station in Kololo in Kampala central where two unidentified polling agents were arrested by military and police for allegedly causing chaos at a polling station.

Chaos also erupted at a polling station near the Makindye police barracks in Makindye division after two vehicles suspected of carrying pre-ticked ballot papers attempted to access the venue.

In Kamwokya, two voters were arrested trying to vote using the National Identification Card of a dead person.

Onyango said despite incidents of bribery and rigging in the Kampala Metropolitan area, the security situation was calm.

URN