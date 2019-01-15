17 fishmongers dead in Panyimur accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seventeen fishmongers mainly women have been killed and scores of others injured in a tragic motor accident in Pakwach district.

The fishmongers were killed in Panyimur on Sunday while traveling aboard a Fuso truck registration number UAV 118 F to buy fish at Panyimur Market. They included fishmongers from Democratic Republic of Congo, Arua and Nebbi district.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Police Spokesperson confirmed the accident, saying they are still gathering more information. It is feared that the number of causalities could rise as some of the victims are still in critical condition at Panyimur health center III and Nebbi General Hospital.

Mid last year, a group of Muslims sustained serious injuries at the same spot while travelling to Panyimur

Preliminary reports show that the truck lost control at a slope believed to be a black spot around midday 2 kilometers to Panyimur landing site killing 14 people fishmongers on spot.

Two others died later. Bodies of 14 Ugandan fishmongers from Arua were taken to Arua Regional Referral Hospital mortuary around 6pm. The other bodies were for two fishmongers from Nebbi and another for a Congolese woman.

Hundreds of people rushed to Arua Regional Referral Hospital mortuary on Sunday evening to identify the deceased.

Genesis Acema, the Arua District LC V vice chairman who also rushed to the hospital expressed shock at the accident, saying it will have a long lasting impact on the lives of the people of West Nile and orphans left behind.

***

URN