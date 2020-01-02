16 injured in Rukungiri bus accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 16 people have been injured in a bus accident along Rukungiri-Kanungu road.

The accident which involved a bus belonging to High Way Coaches bus company registration number UAZ 321W, occurred on Thursday morning opposite UMEME offices in Rukungiri town.

The bus was heading to Kampala from Kihihi in Kanungu district and had 33 passengers on board.

Edward Turyomunsi, an eyewitness says that the bus failed to climb the lane before it reversed back. Turyomunsi says that in the process of reversing, the bus rolled several times injuring passengers.

Paddy Atwijukye, the Rukungiri district officer in- charge traffic says that the injured who are all residents of Kambuga sub county in Kanungu district were rushed to Doctor’s Case Clinic and Kalori Lwanga Hospital Nyakibale in Rukungiri for treatment.

Atwijukye attributes the accident to poor mechanical condition of the bus. He also says that they are looking for the driver of the bus who fled immediately after the accident.

