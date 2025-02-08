14 bodies of South African soldiers killed in Goma repatriated

Goma, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | 14 bodies of South African soldiers who were killed while in battle alongside Armed Forces of Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers and coalition forces in Goma city North Kivu province have been repatriated through Rwanda and Uganda.

The soldiers were killed during fierce fighting two weeks ago as they fought to stop the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels from capturing Goma city. The city however fell into the hands of the rebels.

The city is currently in the hands of M23. On Friday afternoon, M23 rebels’ political spokesperson released a statement saying that M23 has no intention of harming the surrounded soldiers adding that M23 is facilitating them with food and water. Kanyuka asked them to ask their government to repatriate them immediately.

“M23 have no intention of harming SANDF who are in their base with all their weapons. M23 is facilitating the provision of food and water. They should ask their government to repatriate them immediately. The remains of their fallen colleagues are being repatriated today by MONUSCO”, says Kanyuka in a statement.

Shortly after releasing the statement, a truck carrying bodies and accompanied by United Nations vehicles crossed the border of Goma to the Rwanda side of Rubavu. After about an hour the convoy of UN vehicles under the escort of Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF) soldiers crossed through the Rwandan border of Chanika in Burera district to the Uganda border of Chanika in Kisoro district and RDF officials handed over the convoy to Ugandan security authorities.

The convoy proceeded under Uganda’s security escort to Entebbe International Airport for a flight to South Africa. The repatriation was initially scheduled for Wednesday this week but was delayed due to negotiations between M23 rebels and the Southern African Development Community (SADC.

Meanwhile, Bertrand Bisimwa, M23 rebels President has claimed that hundreds of people who were killed during the rebels’ capture of Goma were not civilians but FARDC soldiers and coalition.

A United Nations and World Health Organization assessment report puts the number of deaths at more than 700 and injured at 2800. But, Bisimwa argues that the dead are FARDC and the coalition who refused to comply with the order of M23 to lay down their arms with MONUSCO and be confined to the Unity stadium in Goma city. He says that they preferred to engage in combat in the city centre of Goma, where they were subsequently definitively neutralized.

*****

URN