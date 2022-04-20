133 arrested in operations against machete wielding thugs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 133 suspected thugs have been arrested in operations against a new spate of pang-wielding attacks in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

More than 25 people have so far been injured in three separate attacks in Namungoona, Kyengera, Kawempe, and Nabweru-Nansana areas in the past two weeks by machete-wielding assailants, who rob cash, mobile phones, and other house valuables.

The first attack in Namungoona zone I in Rubaga division on April 3, left one person dead and two others critically injured. Two days after, Denis Mayanja, Frank Matovu, Sarah Nalubwama, Charles Ntambi, Frank Kawooya, JB Ssempija, John Musoke, and Aisha Nakimbugwe, were also injured in the night home raids in Wakimese-Kyengera town council.

The second home raid in Kazo central, Kazo-Muganzirwazza, and Nabweru South in Nabweru division and Kawempe on April 8, left Ronald Baligye, Suleiman Mukasa, Esther Nakabuye, and Anasio Mutabazi nursing injuries. By end of last week, 178 suspects had been arrested in the joint security operation by the police, army, and Local Defence Unit-LDU personnel.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said that more 133 suspected criminals were arrested in areas of Kigaga zone- Natete, 53, Katwe-Kinyoro zone Makindye division 30, Kevina-Katwe zone 24, and 26 suspects from Namungoona, Kasubi, Nabweru and Nansana areas.

Police say that a number of exhibits recovered in areas of Natete and Katwe-Makindye include 10 DVDs, 4 pangas, counterfeit notes, 3 mobile phones, an assortment of 5 stolen flat screens, and 20 smartphones, 3 cameras, 50kgs of opium, and housebreaking instruments.

During the operations in Namungona, Kasubi, Nabweru, and Nansana, security personnel recovered 78 smart screens, 54 mobile phones, 20 motorcycle engines, one passport of a US citizen, and ten laptops.

“Some of the suspects include Abrah Merry, Musanyu Kanfati, Eric Muhuni, Silver Bamwiine, and Muzafaru Katumba who are suspected to be notorious criminals subscribing to the new criminal gang group known as “the greens” basing in Kyengera and Kasoro group that base in Luyinja-Namungoona, and Kiboroka-Nansana,” Enanga said.

Isma Ssengendo, the Defense Secretary of Kulambiro in Nakawa Division said they have formed village teams in his area that patrol at night because the police are yet to increase their presence in the area.

Out of 178 suspects who were arrested last week in Nsangi-Kyengera, Nansana Division, and Kasangati, only 21 suspects have been charged and remanded to prison, while others are expected to appear in court this week.

URN