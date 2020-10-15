13 Kikuube teachers test positive for COVID-19 ahead of reopening of schools

Kikube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirteen teachers from attached to various schools within Kyangwali Refugee settlement in Kikuube district have tested positive for COVID-19.

Richard Tabaro, the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner-RDC, says the 13 cases are part of 20 teachers whose samples were collected on Friday last week ahead of the reopening of schools.

He told URN on Wednesday that they were locked up in a crisis meeting with Education stakeholders to discuss modalities of reopening schools in Kyangwali Sub County given the development.

According to Tabaro, the affected teachers have been evacuated to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital COVID-19 Treatment unit for management.

The 13 cases to bring to 113, the number of COVID-19 positive cases registered in Kikuube district since August this year. Ninety-eight cases were treated and discharged while one person died within the settlement area.

URN