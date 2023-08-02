12 bodies found after two boats capsize in Lake Victoria

Mwanza, Tanzania | Xinhua | Rescuers have found 12 bodies of the people who went missing after two boats capsized in Lake Victoria in Tanzania Sunday evening, authorities said Wednesday.

The two boats were ferrying about 28 people returning to Bulomba village after prayers in a church in Mchigondo village, and they capsized after they were hit by a storm, leaving a one-year-old child dead and 13 people missing, said Augustine Magere, head of the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force in Mara region.

Lake Victoria is the largest lake in Africa shared by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Magere said most of the victims were children from Bulomba primary school. ■