114 soldiers documented for retirement from UPDF 3rd division

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 3rd Division of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF has documented 114 officers for retirement late this month. They were documented during the ongoing retirement documentation exercise held at Bumageni Army Primary school in Bugema Mbale district on Sunday.

The 20-day exercise undertaken by the UPDF Chieftaincy of Pension and Gratuity (COPG) kicked off at 1st Division headquarters in Kakiri Wakiso district on June 1, 2020. Targeting 1,115 retirees, the exercise is aimed at documenting and completing files for processing of retirement benefits.

Previously, all retirees would assemble in Jinja to process their retirement. However, this time around, teams are moving to every infantry Division of UPDF due to the health threat that has been posted by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jude Wandera, the Spokesperson of the UPDF in the Elgon/Bukedi region said that the soldiers are expected to retire by July 31, 2020. However, those with serious medical issues like mental illness are not retired but rehabilitated.

The exercise team leader Brig. Emmy Mulindwa who is also the Deputy Chief of Personnel and Administration in UPDF commended the retirees for their dedicated service to their country.

The Chief of Pensions and Gratuity Col. Nangeso Kefa advised the retirees to join the Veterans SACCO’s for better welfare and encouraged them to keep discipline as they retire. Col Nangeso also encouraged retirees to keep connections with the Directorate of Veteran Affairs so that they benefit from the rehabilitation services of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran affairs to enable them with successful continuity even after retirement.

“You are leaving a strong army behind, don’t be tempted to join those negative forces since you are our ambassadors out there and we rely on you” Col Kefa said.

