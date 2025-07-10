100 Days of UEDCL: Big promises, blackouts, and boiling frustrations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) marks 100 days since taking over the national power distribution network from Umeme, the company is touting reforms aimed at improving supply reliability. But for many Ugandans, daily power cuts and unanswered calls paint a very different picture. Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday, UEDCL Managing Director Paul Mwesigwa outlined the company’s progress, citing the upgrade of four substations—Kabale, Kakiri, Kawanda, and Matugga—and the replacement of 116 faulty transformers.

“We analyzed the power supply situation in different parts of the country and drew a concrete plan to eliminate load shedding,” Mwesigwa said. “We have finalized arrangements to roll out capital projects worth USD 44 million to improve network capacity and operational efficiency.” According to UEDCL, over 23,000 new customers have been connected, and 550 linemen have been deployed to improve response times. Another 400 technicians are expected to join by the end of July to support the Electricity Access Scale-Up Project (EASP), which targets 510,000 new connections per year.

Despite these figures, public frustration is mounting. On social media, citizens across the country describe a worsening situation under UEDCL’s stewardship. Emma Mawa from Kinawataka was blunt: “If it’s about @UEDCLTD’s 100 days in office, it’s the worst power supply ever.” Nakiboneka Moureen from Buloba echoed the sentiment: “We get electricity at midnight. By morning, it’s gone again. It’s like electricity has its owners.” Even professionals have not been spared. Rights activist and procurement lawyer Mwesigwa Samantha wrote: “We had no power all day last Sunday due to maintenance. Then it rains, and we’re off again. What kind of incompetence is this?”

Taxi operator James Aine added a touch of satire to his fury: “May the gods of Nalubaale strike you while switching off that electricity of yours.” And boda-boda rider Ssemakula Alex offered a football-flavored jab: “We’re kindly requesting Umeme to come back. UEDCL is like Manchester United—rubbish.” Mwesigwa acknowledged the widespread outages and attributed some to a spike in vandalism and power theft, which he said has “left many communities in darkness and disrupted commercial services.”

“To curb this vice, we are working with law enforcement to arrest and prosecute culprits, including our staff if found guilty,” he said. So far, 41 suspects have been detained and 17 arraigned in court. But for some consumers, the problem isn’t just outages—it’s the silence. “We’ve gone days without power and not even an update,” one resident posted on X. “When we call, no one picks up. The silence is just as frustrating as the darkness.”

Energy Minister Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa defended UEDCL’s performance, praising the company for stabilizing billing systems and managing customer vending without major disruptions. “With the right investments, UEDCL will not only meet today’s demand but also prepare us for the future,” she said. “We’ve already reached 1,031 megawatts in national consumption—a signal of growing electrification and economic activity.”

Still, the public’s lived experience suggests UEDCL’s optimism may be premature. The company’s national mandate carries high expectations, and its early days have tested public patience. Until electricity supply becomes consistent in homes, markets, schools, and hospitals, no number of substations or press briefings will restore public confidence. The promise of “powering Uganda” remains, for now, just that—a promise.

