🟥Lawyer and activist Atuhaire found alive on Tanzania border

Mutukula, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Agora Centre for Research has confirmed that their director, Agather Atuhaire, who has since Monday been held by Tanzanian officials, has been found this morning alive at the Uganda-Tanzania border.

“We are relieved to inform the public that she has been found. She was abandoned at the border by Tanzanian authorities. Further details will be shared later today. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood in solidarity during this time. Your efforts truly made a difference,” said Agora in a statement this morning.

Atuhaire was arrested together with other activists who had traveled to Tanzania to witness the trial of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Agather Atuhaire is a Ugandan lawyer, journalist, and social justice activist. She is the executive director of the Agora Centre for Research.

She is known for her work on issues like corruption, human rights, and good governance and has received international recognition for her activism. Her work includes advocating for civic engagement, reforms, and policy changes in Uganda. In 2024, she was awarded the International Women of Courage Award by the U.S. Department of State.

Tortured

Kenyan Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has, in a post on X, also revealed that he and Atuhairwe were tortured by Tanzania security.

” The last time l was in the same space with @AAgather was Tuesday morning. We had been tortured, and we were told to strip naked and to go bathe. We couldn’t walk and were told to crawl and go wash off the blood. We were handcuffed and blindfolded, so l didn’t even see her, but l heard her groaning in pain as they barked orders at us. Any attempt to speak to each other during the night we were tortured was met with kicks and insults. We were removed from the torture location in different vehicles,” he said on X.

“Our torturers were acting on orders from a “state security” employee who came to immigration offices and followed us to Central Police Station and ordered we should be taken to a secret location to be given a “Tanzanian treatment.” That man assaulted me in the presence of three lawyers from Tanganyika Law Society, and identifying him might help us find where Agather is being kept,” Mwangi posted.

“He scared the three lawyers, and they left us at Central Police Station, where we were removed while handcuffed and blindfolded. He is a man of average height, had short hair with waves and light brown skin, and was overweight; he has a sagging potbelly. On that day he was wearing a black suit, black shoes, a white shirt and no tie. One of the lawyers said he is state security and reports directly to @SuluhuSamia If anyone is holding Agather, it’s that man and Suluhu. Let’s bring Agather home to her family. ”

