Zambian, Ghanaian presidents hold talks to cement bilateral cooperation

LUSAKA | Xinhua | Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday held talks with his Ghanaian counterpart John Dramani Mahama, with a particular focus on deepening economic ties.

The two leaders met at State House in Lusaka following Mahama’s arrival on Wednesday for a three-day state visit to Zambia.

While acknowledging the strong bilateral relations that have existed between Zambia and Ghana over the years, Hichilema said the time had come for the two countries to place greater emphasis on economic cooperation.

“I believe that the economic agenda is now more important and must be pronounced. It is this angle that will support other areas of our relationship,” he said.

Hichilema emphasized that Zambia values the relations established by the two countries’ founding fathers and is keen to deepen them further.

He said Zambia is interested in learning from Ghana and sharing experiences in various economic sectors, including mining, where the two countries face similar challenges.

Hichilema also underscored the importance of promoting people-to-people relations and expressed satisfaction that such ties are being strengthened through intermarriages between citizens of the two countries.

For his part, Mahama echoed the call for enhanced economic cooperation, noting that both countries face similar economic challenges, including debt restructuring and the implementation of economic reforms.

He said there was a need for Zambia and Ghana to go beyond political cooperation and strengthen economic partnerships by sharing experiences.

He added that Ghana is determined to rekindle the spirit planted by the founding fathers and revive the cooperation that has long existed between the two countries. ■