YEAP initiative to empower youth in agribusiness across Teso region

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Youth Empowerment in Agripreneurship Program (YEAP), a presidential initiative approved in May 2024, is set to empower 100 young people in agribusiness across the Teso region. This program, focused on leveraging science, technology, and innovation, is a partnership designed to boost youth involvement in agriculture.

Professor Vincent Anigbogu, Director of the Busitema University Agro Entrepreneurship Center in Arapai, highlighted that YEAP is being piloted in Uganda for the first time, inspired by the program’s prior success in Nigeria. With financial backing of 570 million shillings secured from the president, the initiative aims to transform youth across all districts in Teso.

Professor Anigbogu stated that the program will help farmers in Teso brand their agricultural products, which are increasingly popular internationally. Participants will also be equipped with essential skills to identify and access markets effectively.

Rosset Stella Kokoi, the acting City Agricultural Officer for Soroti, explained that the selection targeted local youth holding at least a UCE certificate and possessing some land for cultivation. Each district in Teso is represented, and after three weeks of training, participants will receive practical placements on various farms. Additionally, each participant will be provided with startup capital ranging from 3 to 5 million shillings.

Simon Peter Okiror, a lecturer at Busitema University, Arapai, noted that the selection process, conducted through interviews, was exclusive to youth from Teso districts. The university is ready to deliver the comprehensive three-week training to prepare these young agripreneurs.

