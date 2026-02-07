Xi congratulates Fernandez on election as Costa Rican president

BEIJING | Xinhua | Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Laura Fernandez on her election as president of Costa Rica.

In his message dated Thursday, Xi said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 18 years ago, China and Costa Rica have made rapid progress in bilateral ties, with fruitful advances achieved in exchanges and cooperation across various fields, delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Facts have fully proved that the development of China-Costa Rica relations serves the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples, and reflects the prevailing trend of the times and the shared aspiration of the people, he said.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Costa Rica relations, and stands ready to work with Fernandez to strengthen strategic communication, deepen political mutual trust, actively advance cooperation in various fields, and push for the steady growth of bilateral relations on the basis of the one-China principle, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples. ■