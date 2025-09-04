Xi addresses V-Day reception, stressing justice, peace, people’s strength

BEIJING | Xinhua | Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for firmly upholding international fairness and justice, staying committed to the path of peaceful development, and making unremitting efforts to improve people’s well-being at all times.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing a reception commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

At around 11:30 a.m., Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan entered the banquet hall together with the foreign leaders and their spouses attending the reception.

Xi noted that the victory marks a historic turning point for the Chinese nation — from the depths of crisis in modern times to the path of great rejuvenation, and also a major turning point in world development.

This great victory was achieved through the joint struggle of the Chinese people together with the anti-fascist allies and peoples across the world, Xi said.

The Chinese government and people will never forget the foreign governments and international friends who supported and assisted the Chinese people in their resistance against aggression, he said.

As inhabitants of the same planet, humanity must stand together in times of difficulty, live in harmony, and never relapse into the law of the jungle where the strong prey on the weak, Xi said.

Stressing that Chinese modernization is the modernization of peaceful development, Xi said China will always be a force for peace, stability, and progress in the world.

It is sincerely hoped that all countries will learn from history, value peace, and work together to advance world modernization and create a better future for humanity, Xi noted.

At the reception, Xi and Peng watched a cultural performance with the guests.

Li Qiang presided over the reception. Other senior officials Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng also attended the event. ■