World Polio Day: Rotarians recommit fight to end polio

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rotary fraternity in Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to the fight to end polio across the world. This reaffirmation was made by Rotarians and Rotaractors from Districts 9213 and 9214, at the commemoration of World Polio Day.

The recommitment aligns with Rotary International’s shared vision of eradicating polio globally under its PolioPlus Initiative, launched in 1985.

Through collaborations with the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the PolioPlus Initiative has played a crucial role in reducing polio cases by over 99%. These coalitions have immunized over 2.5 billion children across 122 countries, preventing more than 18 million cases of paralysis.

Anne Nkutu, the Rotary District 9213 Governor, noted that before any other organization, Rotary International initiated the global fight against polio, a fight that is still ongoing. She urged Rotarians to be the strongest advocates for the fight against polio, emphasizing that the disease remains a threat. “I know that in many of our clubs, there is a bit of complacency as far as polio is concerned, maybe because we have not seen or experienced it. But think of COVID-19 – a disease we no longer care about nowadays, yet many once thought it was the end of the world. That fear we had for COVID-19 is the same fear some communities have about polio, so if we can relate to how we felt, let’s imagine how those people are feeling,” she said.

She added that just as others stepped up to fight COVID-19 to save lives, it is now the duty of the Rotary family to prevent millions from contracting polio. “As Rotarians, it is our primary responsibility to ensure we eradicate polio. Rotary International’s commitment of over $2 billion and countless volunteer hours has brought the world to the brink of eradicating polio. We are close to achieving a polio-free world—a triumph of collective action and dedication,” she said.

In Uganda, Rotary clubs have been pivotal in the national Polio Eradication Initiative. With unwavering dedication, Rotary Uganda conducts immunization campaigns, raises awareness, and secures funding for Rotary’s efforts.

Volunteers work within communities to ensure vaccines reach every child, even in the most remote areas. Innovative awareness programs aim to educate the public and dispel myths, fostering participation in the polio eradication effort. Rotarians continue to contribute to the Rotary Foundation’s polio fund each year with at least USD 25 (UGX 93,000) per member.

“On this occasion of World Polio Day, Rotary Uganda calls upon governments, communities, and individuals to join us in this historic fight. Let us unite to make history by ending polio once and for all. Together, we can create a future where no child lives in fear of polio paralysis,” said Daniel Ddamulira, Rotary District 9214 Governor Nominee.

Despite significant progress, challenges remain. Political instability, remote geographies, and misinformation pose barriers to complete eradication.

This recommitment comes just months after the polio virus was discovered in Uganda—a reminder of the need for heightened vigilance and renewed efforts.

URN