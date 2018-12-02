Woman `vampire’ jailed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 22-year-old female fan of the hit TV show “The Vampire Diaries” who considered herself the real-life vampire heroine Elena Gilbert was recently sentenced to two and a half years in prison after stabbing a man that she allegedly considered a werewolf.

The bizarre attack occurred in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, back in February. Ekaterina Tirskaya, met her unnamed victim on social media, and, after hitting it off online, the two went for a date and ended up spending the night together.

But things got weird the following morning, as the man later told police that the woman he woke up and out of the blue told him that she was a vampire and wanted blood. She grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest with it.

He run out of his apartment and was rescued by neighbors. A psychiatric evaluation concluded that Ekaterina Tirskaya was of sound mind, and the supernatural fan was convicted to two and a half years in prison.