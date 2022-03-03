Woman remanded over alleged aggravated trafficking

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 27-year-old woman has been remanded to Kigo prison on allegations of aggravated trafficking in children.

Lydia Akello appeared before Grade One Magistrate Stella Paculal Okwong on Wednesday afternoon but was not allowed to take plea.

Akello, the Director of Shalom Akena orphanage was arrested on February 15 after police officers rescued 19 children from the home. According to the police, the home located in Buwaya, Kasanje town council, Wakiso district is not registered and yet it was housing these children.

It is alleged that Akello was arrested after some of the girls sheltered at the home were allegedly defiled, impregnated, and forced to abort. The facility is being funded by an American citizen identified as Christiana Martinez.

But according to sources at court who have seen the charge sheet, Akello is accused of committing 14 counts of trafficking and torture.

Okwong remanded Akello until March 7 when she will appear and take a plea before the Entebbe Chief Magistrate Juliet Nakitende.

URN