Woman 38, pays billions to marry young man

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A newly married Chinese couple has been making waves on the internet for their unorthodox match- she is a wealthy 38-year-old mother of one, and he is a 23-year-old whose mother is only a year older than his bride.

The woman apparently fell pregnant after a romance with the younger man, after which he proposed marriage.

Initially, the groom’s parents opposed the wedding, citing the 15 year age difference between them, as well as the bride’s 14-year-old child from a previous marriage.

However, the bride – a wealthy real estate businesswoman – offered them a dowry of 660,000 yuan (Approx.Shs380 million) in cash, a real estate plot, and a Ferrari sports car, altogether worth an estimated a 5,000,000 yuan (Approx. Shs2.9 billion). The parents gave their blessing immediately following the generous offer.