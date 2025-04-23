Why John Kazoora regretted military rank

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | John Kazoora, the former Kasahari County Member of Parliament disliked rank of major despite having been part of the National Resistance Army (NRA) fighters.

John Kazoora’s only rank in the National Resistance Army was that of Major. He never got promoted even when the NRA was transformed into Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).

Kazoora who fought alongside some of the bush war heroes like Elly Tumwine, David Sejusa, Jim Muhwezi, Dr. Kiiza Besigye, General Benon Biraro and Pecos Kutesa among others told Uganda Radio Network in 2012 that he regretted what he described as a “ tag’ of Major behind his name.

“What I regret though in my life is this tag called major on my name. When you read my book you will realize that I set out to fight for freedom. I didn’t want to have a military career. But when we came here, we were in a way conscripted. Because immediately after the bush, I offered to leave and the President said no,” explained Kazoora.

“In the process, then they brought ranks. They made me a Major, the only rank I have ever held. And it remains on my name. I thought me as a freedom fighter, I would remain as John Kazoora.”

Kazoora who died over the weekend aged 69 did not tell URN whether the rank of Retired Major should be mentioned part of his name at his funeral.

“It was not my wish at all. Unfortunately, I found myself in that situation”

Kazoora had granted Uganda Radio Network’s National Perspective an interview after the launch of his Memoir “Betrayed by my Leader”

The 241-page book is a straight forward and “honest” account of his life. It highlights events as they unfolded, as he felt and reacted to them” “It is a story of how one man has lived all the turbulent years, his experiences, and hopes. And the extreme betrayal and exploitation of his prolific and useful years”

Kazoora did perhaps make it easy mourners who will be flocking to his ancestral home in Rutooma Kashari where he will be laid to rest on 24th April 2025. Less time could be spent speaking about he already put down in ink and paper.

John Kazoora served as Special District Administrator for Kampala after the war. He was also the director for political affairs at Internal Security Organisation (ISO). While at ISO, he was named in a corruption scandal that he always denied saying the reason he went to court to clear his name.

“It is well documented in this book. If I was ashamed of it, I wouldn’t have put it on record. Because I went to court and I won the case. If you believe in the rule of law, if you are accused and taken to court, and you are cleared by court, what should you do?”

The best memory during NRA bush war He told URN that best memory while in the jungles of Luweero is when the late General Pecos Kutesa sent him to ho and tell the commanding officer of Kiboga barracks that they NRA was going to attack them.

“That they either surrender or we just annihilate them. I was putting on torn clothes. I would have been killed at that particular time. But this was an order I had to do” he narrated.

Kazoora’s worst memory of the bush war

While John Kazoora had quite a number of memories during the war in Luweero Triangle, he indicated to Uganda Radio Network that his worst moments were when he would see his fellow combatants killed.

“They could for instance send a grenade and it just blasts your friend. You see your friend’s brain scattered like minced meat. You see your friend’s head shredded like minced meat. And some times you take cover in that brain” he shared.

The biggest betrayal

While he lived, Kazoora publically accused President Museveni of manipulating their cause. “We went to the bush and President Museveni was telling us that the problem with Africa is leaders overstaying in power. Even he wrote it in his book. And he said what Africa’s problem is. And he answered and said leaders overstaying in power” he said.

Kazoora’s best time in Parliament John Kazoora represented Kashari in the sixth (1996–2001) and Seventh Parliament (2001–2006) legislatures. Black-skinned, and quite an imposing tall figure.

He was quite calculative during the debate facing the Speaker, James Wapakhabulo, Deputy Speaker, Betty Okwir, and later Francis Ayume, Edward Ssekandi and Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

But to him, the best times for him as a legislators was during the Sixth Parliament. That Parliament defined the political relationship be-tween parliament and the executive.

“That parliament was a parliament people looked up to, it came immediately after the promulgation of the constitution. And it had respectable people. A person like Emmanuel Pinto. When he took to the floor” he said.

He also served in the Seventh Parliament and was one of the few MPS from Ankole that openly spoke against the amendment of the constitution to remove the Presidential term limits from the 1995 constitution. At the time, there was a feeling that the law was being changed for the sole benefit of President Museveni.

“I wanted to say that constitutions are for the long time benefit to society and not short-term goals of the ruler, before the Attorney-General interrupted me. The kind of issue we are debating seems to imply that we shall write the name “Yoweri Kaguta Museveni” in the Constitution, and to me this is very unfortunate.” he argued

“The argument that people will get rid of a leader that they no longer want by vote is to me simply shallow and simplistic. It is not true in our situation because of the problems we have on the ground. What problems do we have on the ground? We all know that there is intimidation of voters and, therefore, cannot exercise their free will independently”

John Kazoora is quoted by the Hansard when the Parliament was at the second reading of the Constitution Amendment Bill No 5. On that day, he reminded the Ministers that he was not a coward afraid of debate.

His name will go down in history as one of the founders of the Parliamentary Advocacy Forum (PAFO). Formed before Uganda transitioned to multiparty system,

PAFO emerged as an important political player in Uganda. It was viewed as the main challenger to the monolithic NRM. It replaced the Reform Agenda and eventually birthed the Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) Party.

Some of the prominent legislators at the time included, Abdu Katuntu, Charles Byaruhanga, Ben Wacha, Cecilia Ogwal, Patrick Musisi, Iss Kikungwe, David Guma Gumisiriza among others.

Eulogies flow for John Kazoora

Politicians across the political divide continue to send condolences in honor of the former legislator who died on Sunday.

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa perhaps those who were mentored by John Kazoora said the late was an astute legislators and freedom fighter.

“It is with sadness that I have learnt of the death of Hon. John Kazoora, former Member of Parliament for Kashari County. We became close in 2005 during the PAFO days when I was a youth political activist. Since then I have always called him Uncle John. He has left behind a strong legacy as an astute legislator and freedom fighter” said Tayebwa who once belonged to the FDC party.

Former Mbarara Municipality MP, Winnie Byanyima said “I will always remember your sharp mind & your organising power as we fought corruption and drove reforms through the 6th and 7th Parliament of Uganda”

“Farewell, my comrade and friend Major (Rtd) John Bashaija Kazoora. Your courage and deep sacrifice in our long struggle for justice and freedom will never be forgotten. The cause you gave so much to, lives on. We will carry it forward” sh added.

Parliamentary Commissioner, Mathias Mpuuga said

“In John Kazoora, the country mourns the death of a principled freedom fighter who bowed out before experiencing the freedom he fought for. Thankfully he leaves behind a memoir, “Betrayed by my Leader” detailing the suffering and betrayal at the hands of would be comrades in the struggle for democracy. Such a reality!”

Mpuuga said it is very sad that John Kazoora never got to see the kind of country you sacrificed your youthful years for. The FDC Party John Kazoora played a big role in shaping Party’s foundation and Uganda’s Multiparty Democracy.

Kazoora was the founding FDC Secretary for Defense, Security and Internal Affairs at FDC party. “Hon. Rtd. Maj. Kazoora John left a lasting legacy by leading the charge against corruption. He will be remembered for speaking truth to power” said FDC.

John Kazoora’s war born on 4th August 1958 and died on 20th April 2025. According to the burial programme released by his family, a vigil was to be held at his home at Kigo in the evening of 22nd April, Church Service at All Saints Cathedral starting at 9 am, while burial will take place in the afternoon of 24th April 2025 at Rutooma Kasahari in Mbarara .

****

URN