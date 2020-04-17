WHO concerned about increasing COVID-19 cases in Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Health Organisation-WHO is concerned about the increasing number of confirmed covid-19 cases and deaths in Africa.

According to WHO, in six days, some the number of confirmed cases in some African countries has risen by over 150 cases. Countries such as Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Niger and Guinea have seen reported exponential increases. On average the continent records 500 new cases of COVID-19 every day.

While low increases were reported at the beginning of the pandemic in Africa, since mid-March to date, WHO figures show that the number of cases has been rising steadily to where it currently stands at over 17,000.

On March 30, 2020, over 3,400 cases were reported with 60 deaths. A week later the number rose to over 6600 with 243 deaths reported. As of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases stood at over 17,000 with over 900 deaths reported.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Africa Director says that they are worried about the ever-increasing number of cases in Africa.

“With over 17,000 cases and 900 deaths, we are concerned about the increase in cases every day. There are countries reporting cases every single day. Some as many as 30,” she said.

Dr Moeti says that with the increase in numbers, it’s important for countries to continue implementing public health measures that have been highlighted by WHO. She says if the measures are implemented, the number of new infections can decrease and so will the deaths.

So far, 52 countries on the continent have confirmed cases. Only Lesotho and Comoros are COVID-19 free. Majority of the countries have over 50 cases confirmed.

Dr Moeti says that countries with lower than 14 cases need to work hard to stop the spread of the infection.

Many African governments have put in place lockdown measures in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

While the lockdowns seem to be working, the WHO director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says it’s important for countries to use this time to trace for contacts, test and treat them to avoid the spread of the disease into communities.

